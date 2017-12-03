76ers' Jahlil Okafor: Inactive vs. Pistons

Okafor is inactive for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Okafor, who has played in just two games this season, will be unavailable for a second straight contest. As a result, look for Richaun Holmes and Amir Johnson to see some increased run behind Joel Embiid.

