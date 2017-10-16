76ers' Jahlil Okafor: Not practicing Monday
Okafor did not practice Monday due to an illness, Bob Cooney of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.
There doesn't appear to be much concern surrounding the big man's absence, as his illness appears to just be minor stomach problems. Barring any lingering problems, expect Okafor to return to the court for Wednesday's season opener against the Wizards, where he is expected to open as a reserve in the frontcourt behind Joel Embiid.
