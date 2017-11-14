76ers' Jahlil Okafor: Out Monday vs. Clippers

Okafor (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Clippers, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Okafor is dealing with an upper-respiratory infection and was considered doubtful coming into Monday's contest, making this latest update an unsurprising one. That said, Okafor has only played in one of the last nine games and his absence shouldn't result in any drastic changes with the Sixers' regular rotation.