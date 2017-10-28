76ers' Jahlil Okafor: Out with illnes
Okafor will not play Saturday against the Mavericks due to an illness, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Okafor was not present at shootaround Saturday morning and presumably won't join the team at the arena for the game itself. The Duke product has accumulated four DNP-CDs in Philly's first five games, and the expectation remains that the Sixers will work to move Okafor at some point when the right deal arises.
