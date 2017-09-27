76ers' Jahlil Okafor: Participates in 5-on-5 scrimmages
Okafor (knee) was a participant during limited five-on-five scrimmages during Wednesday's training camp practice, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The last time Okafor was healthy enough to go through a 5-on-5 scrimmage was back in March. He missed 18 games last year while dealing with knee soreness, including the last 11 contests of the season. Questions still remain about his role on the team, however, making him a risky fantasy option.
