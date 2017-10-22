76ers' Jahlil Okafor: Plays 22 minutes Saturday
Okafor collected 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 FT), six rebounds and two blocks across 22 minutes during Saturday's 128-94 loss to the Raptors.
With Joel Embiid (rest) out, coach Brett Brown opted to give Okafor his first run of the season. It seems unlikely at this point, however, that Okafor will see minutes when Embiid plays. So, deploying him in anything other than DFS on those occasions is ill-advised.
