76ers' Jahlil Okafor: Plays well in limited action Wednesday
Okafor provided 13 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and two blocks across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 110-89 loss to the Grizzlies.
Okafor's role on the 76ers is a big question mark in fantasy, as he's clearly shown ability to score well in limited action but doesn't necessarily fit well within the team's scheme. His workload and production are certainly worth monitoring throughout the preseason to help gauge his potential fantasy relevance. Last year, he averaged 11.8 points and 4.8 rebounds across 22.7 minutes per contest.
