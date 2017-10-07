76ers' Jahlil Okafor: Scores 11 off bench Friday

Okafor scored 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT) while adding six rebounds, two assists and a steal in 17 minutes off the bench during Friday's preseason loss to the Celtics.

He's had a strong start to the exhibition schedule, but it remains unclear exactly how Okafor will fit into a Sixers frontcourt that figures to give big minutes to Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Dario Saric on most nights, and which added veteran Amir Johnson in the offseason. Heading into his third NBA campaign, Okafor's best chance at repeating the production he managed in his rookie year might have to come via a trade.