76ers' Jahlil Okafor: Set for roughly 15 minutes Wednesday

Okafor expects to play roughly 15 minutes in Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The big man was shut down toward the end of last season with a knee issue, but he's since lost significant weight and reportedly showed up to camp in good shape. The former No. 3 overall pick is still on the outside looking in when it comes to the center rotation, but he'll look to use the preseason to attempt to work his way back into a consistent rotation spot. That said, Okafor is believed to be widely available via trade, so projecting his long-term value is a dubious exercise.