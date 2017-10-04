76ers' Jahlil Okafor: Set for roughly 15 minutes Wednesday
Okafor expects to play roughly 15 minutes in Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The big man was shut down toward the end of last season with a knee issue, but he's since lost significant weight and reportedly showed up to camp in good shape. The former No. 3 overall pick is still on the outside looking in when it comes to the center rotation, but he'll look to use the preseason to attempt to work his way back into a consistent rotation spot. That said, Okafor is believed to be widely available via trade, so projecting his long-term value is a dubious exercise.
More News
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...