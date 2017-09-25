76ers' Jahlil Okafor: Set to progress to 5-on-5 work
Okafor (knee) has been limited to 3-on-3 work heading into training camp, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.
Okafor has battled ongoing knee issues, but he said at the team's media day Monday that he's dropped weight and anticipates progressing to 5-on-5 drills once camp begins. The former No. 3 overall pick's future with Philadelphia remains immensely clouded, as he's believed to have been widely available via trade for the better part of the past year. However, the Sixers have played the situation close to the vest, making it difficult to truly gauge Okafor's value on the open market. A productive scorer and rebounder when given the opportunity, Okafor carries some intrigue as a young player on a rookie deal, but he's been such a disaster on the defensive end that his future in the league is very much a question mark.
