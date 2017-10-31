76ers' Jahlil Okafor: Sixers decline fourth-year option
The Sixers declined Okafor's fourth-year team option Tuesday, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The decision doesn't come as too much of a surprise considering Okafor hasn't been a regular contributor for the better part of the last two seasons, but it's nonetheless newsworthy given Okafor's pedigree as a former No. 3 overall pick. By declining the option, the Sixers will save roughly $6.3 million next season, and Okafor will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.
