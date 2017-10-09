76ers' Jahlil Okafor: Starting Monday's game

Okafor will start Monday's preseason matchup with the Celtics, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

In an effort to get a look at different lineups in the preseason, coach Brett Brown will mix it up and go with Okafor, Dario Saric and Nik Stauskas in the frontcourt Monday, as Amir Johnson moves to the bench and Robert Covington sits out to rest. Okafor played 17 minutes off the bench Friday against the Celtics, finishing with 11 points, six rebounds and two assists while shooting 5-of-7 from the field.