76ers' Jahlil Okafor: Unavailable Thursday vs. Celtics

Okafor is not with the team for Thursday's game in Boston, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Okafor has played in just two games this year, out of the rotation with Joel Embiid playing true starter's minutes. Though Embiid (rest) is out Thursday, Okafor still won't see the floor. As a result, Richaun Holmes and Amir Johnson will likely absorb most of the team's minutes at center.