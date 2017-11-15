76ers' Jahlil Okafor: Upgraded to questionable Wednesday
Okafor (illness) is now questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Lakers, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Okafor was given a doubtful designation earlier Wednesday, but now appears to have been upgraded to questionable. Whether he plays or not, Okafor is outside of the rotation and isn't a viable fantasy option until he garners a bigger role.
