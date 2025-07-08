Hood-Schifino posted 17 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes in Monday's 89-78 Summer League loss to the Thunder.

Hood-Schifino finished as the 76ers' second-leading scorer and was one of three Philadelphia players to reach double figures. The 22-year-old guard was traded from the Lakers to the Jazz and subsequently waived before signing a two-way contract with Philadelphia in March of the 2024-25 campaign. However, he wasn't extended a qualifying offer and is now an unrestricted free agent heading into 2025-26.