Hood-Schifino (illness) is available for Saturday's game versus Miami, but may not see the floor, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Head coach Nick Nurse said Hood-Schifino will be available if he calls his name, but he's going to proceed with caution given his eligibility concerns -- he's on a two-way contract with the 76ers and the team hasn't decided which games he'll see action in.