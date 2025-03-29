Hood-Schifino (illness) is available for Saturday's game versus Miami, but may not see the floor, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
Head coach Nick Nurse said Hood-Schifino will be available if he calls his name, but he's going to proceed with caution given his eligibility concerns -- he's on a two-way contract with the 76ers and the team hasn't decided which games he'll see action in.
