Hood-Schifino (coach's decision) will be inactive for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
With Philly ravaged by injuries, Hood-Schifino has made five straight appearances, averaging 9.0 points, 2.8 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 24.2 minutes per game. However, he'll be in street clothes Sunday while Jeff Dowtin gets a crack as the starting point guard and Jared Butler likely serves as the backup after a string of seven straight starts.
