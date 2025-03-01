The 76ers signed Hood-Schifino to a two-way contract Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Hood-Schifino was waived by the Jazz on Feb. 6 after being traded by the Lakers as part of the three-way deal that saw Anthony Davis go to the Mavericks and Luka Doncic being sent to the Lakers. When he was with the Lakers, Hood-Schifino only appeared in two games due to a hamstring injury, but he has a chance to see some minutes in a rotational role with the 76ers.