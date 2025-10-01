Hood-Schifino isn't on the 76ers' training camp roster.

Hood-Schifino had his qualifying offer with the team declined July 4. He then joined the Las Vegas Summer League squad, with the assumption he'd be on the training camp roster or land in the G League with the Delaware Blue Coats. It appears he'll be taking the G League route, spending his time during the 2025-26 campaign trying to prove his worth to earn a call-up.