76ers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Quiet SL return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hood-Schifino (undisclosed) went scoreless (0-1 FG) across eight minutes in Tuesday's 74-58 Summer League win over the Wizards.
Hood-Schifino was a late scratch from Saturday's starting lineup against the Hornets with no explanation provided. He returned to action Tuesday but struggled to make an impact, recording three turnovers and failing to score.
