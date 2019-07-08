Jones mustered just five points (0-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT) but hauled in 16 rebounds, recorded one assist and posted two steals across 24 minutes in the 76ers' 84-81 overtime loss to the Thunder in a Las Vegas Summer League game Monday.

Jones managed to salvage his line with a game-high rebound total, helping him overcome an abysmal shooting effort. The 26-year-old finished last season playing with Spanish club Saski Baskonia in the EuroLeague, and he also has 32 games of NBA experience with the Mavericks, Pelicans and Cavaliers. Jones is looking to carve out a reserve forward role with the 76ers during the coming season.