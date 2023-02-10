McDaniels (recently traded) will be available to make his Sixers debut Friday versus the Knicks, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.

In a turn of events, McDaniels' trade has become official, and he will make his debut Friday after initially being ruled out for the contest. the fourth-year wing has compiled his best campaign to date in 2022-23, racking up 10.6 points, 4.8 boards, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals-plus-blocks per contest, but he likely won't be counted on in the same fashion with a more talented Philadelphia club. He's started 21 of his 56 appearances in Charlotte but is likely bound for a bench role with the 76ers.