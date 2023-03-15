McDaniels (hip) didn't participate in Wednesday's shootaround, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

McDaniels sustained a bruised hip during Sunday's win over the Wizards and was unable to practice Tuesday, but coach Doc Rivers expressed optimism that the 25-year-old would be able to play Wednesday against the Cavaliers. However, McDaniels is questionable, and his absence from the team's morning shootaround isn't encouraging. If he's unavailable Wednesday, Danuel House and De'Anthony Melton are candidates to see increased playing time.