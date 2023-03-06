McDaniels is starting Monday's contest against the Pacers.
With both Tobias Harris (calf) and P.J. Tucker (back) ruled out for the 76ers, McDaniels is officially making his first career start with Philadelphia. Across the recently-acquired forward's first nine appearances with the 76ers, McDaniels is averaging 4.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 15.9 minutes per game.
