Sixers coach Doc Rivers said Sunday that McDaniels (hip) looks to have avoided a serious injury, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.

McDaniels saw only eight minutes of action Sunday against Washington before being removed due to a bruised right hip. After the game, Rivers told the media that he doesn't believe the injury is anything serious and said he thinks McDaniels will be "fine" going forward. Even so, the forward will likely be dealing with some soreness, so he should be considered day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Cavaliers.