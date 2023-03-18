McDaniels (hip) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

McDaniels is at risk of missing a third straight tilt with a bruised right hip after being tabbed questionable for Saturday's closing leg of a back-to-back. Although he was unable to suit up for Friday's matchup, he managed to take part in portions of shootaround prior to the game. If he stays sidelined, Danuel House and Georges Niang could pick up a few extra minutes.