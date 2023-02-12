McDaniels recorded five points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist across 16 minutes during Saturday's 101-98 win over the Nets.

McDaniels made his debut for the 76ers, delivering modest production in just 16 minutes. While it does appear he will have a steady role with his new team, he is unlikely to see more than about 20 minutes on any given night. For those keeping score, he should no longer be viewed as a viable 12-team asset.