McDaniels closed Thursday's 129-101 loss to the Heat with 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one assist and four steals in 25 minutes.

McDaniels eclipsed 20 minutes for just the fifth time since being traded, tallying four steals to go with 10 points. While he has been a relatively consistent part of the rotation, his playing time could increase in the short term if the team opts to give their stars some rest in the lead-up to the postseason.