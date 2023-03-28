McDaniels finished Monday's 116-111 loss to the Nuggets with 14 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes off the bench.

After recently missing two straight games with a hip injury, McDaniels returned to action in Saturday's 125-105 loss to the Suns, playing 14 minutes off the bench. With Philadelphia choosing to hold out James Harden (Achilles) and Joel Embiid (calf) on Monday, McDaniels picked up extra playing time and was able to provide the Sixers with quality support on the offensive end behind leading scorer Tyrese Maxey (29 points). McDaniels is averaging a modest 15.8 minutes per game in 17 appearances since coming over from the Hornets at the trade deadline, so it's tough to envision him maintaining any sort of fantasy relevance outside of deep leagues once the 76ers are back at full strength, possibly as soon as Wednesday's game versus the Mavericks.