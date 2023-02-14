McDaniels provided eight points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 28 minutes during Monday's 123-104 win over Houston.

After playing 16 minutes in his Philly debut Saturday, McDaniels saw extended run against the Rockets with P.J. Tucker leaving the game early with left calf tightness. McDaniels was a capable fantasy producer in Charlotte when the minutes were there, so he could have a nice opportunity in front of him if Tucker misses more time. Coming into the game, coach Doc Rivers cited McDaniels' ability to rebound and his length as ways he will improve the 76ers.