McDaniels will return to the bench Tuesday against Minnesota, Kyle Neubeck of Phillyvoice.com reports.
P.J. Tucker (back) is returning to the starting lineup after a one-game absence. The 76ers are missing James Harden on Tuesday, so McDaniels could still have a big role off the bench after a very strong performance Monday against the Pacers.
