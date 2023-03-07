McDaniels amassed 20 points (8-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes during Monday's 147-143 victory over the Pacers.

With Tobias Harris (calf) and P.J. Tucker (back) out, McDaniels got his first start for Philadelphia. The 25-year-old hadn't scored in double figures with the 76ers since being traded in February. With the additional playing time, McDaniels posted his highest point and rebound totals since being moved from Charlotte. With injuries and a high-scoring matchup it was a perfect combination of events that are unlikely to continue the rest of the season.