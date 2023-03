McDaniels (hip) is available to play Saturday against the Suns, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

McDaniels missed four of the 76ers' last six games due to a nagging hip injury, but he'll be available off the bench for his matchup against Phoenix. He's averaging just 5.8 points and 3.0 rebounds per game across 12 appearances (one start) since the All-Star break.