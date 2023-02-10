McDaniels (recently traded) won't make his 76ers debut Friday against the Knicks, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.

Philadelphia acquired McDaniels via a three-team trade Thursday, but as of Friday morning, the deal is still pending. The defensive-minded forward's next chance to suit up for his new team will come Saturday in Brooklyn. When available, McDaniels figures to slot in as the primary backup forward behind Tobias Harris and P.J. Tucker.