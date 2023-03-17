McDaniels (hip) will miss Friday's game versus the Hornets, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

McDaniels' partial participation in practice Friday is undoubtedly a good sign, but it appears he won't be ready for the front end of a back-to-back set Friday. He still could return this weekend with another game on tap Saturday. Even if that's the case, McDaniels has averaged just 6.1 points and 3.5 boards over 15.9 minutes in the 13 games since joining Philadelphia, leaving him off the fantasy radar in most formats.