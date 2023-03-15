McDaniels (hip) said, "Nah, it's over with," when asked if would play in Wednesday's game versus the Cavaliers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

McDaniels is still listed as questionable on the official injury report, but his comments indicate he will sit out against Cleveland. The 25-year-old forward was held out of shootaround Wednesday but shouldn't miss an extended period. McDaniels' next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Charlotte.