McDaniels has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Wizards due to a right hip contusion, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
McDaniels came off the bench Sunday and tallied six points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in eight minutes prior to his departure. The severity of his injury is unclear, but he'll have a few days to rest before the 76ers face Cleveland on Wednesday.
