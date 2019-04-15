Ennis (quad) has been cleared to play in Monday's Game 2 against the Nets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Ennis was listed as doubtful on the initial injury report, but he'll be back in the mix for Philly after missing the previous five contests with a bruised quad. Ennis likely won't be a major factor on the offensive end, but he could earn some minutes off the bench to help slow down the Nets as the Sixers look to avoid falling to an 0-2 deficit. In his last 10 healthy games in the regular season, Ennis averaged 17.9 minutes and put up 6.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.8 made threes per contest.