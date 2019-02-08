Ennis may be available for Friday's game against the 76ers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Ennis was traded to Philadelphia on Thursday and should serve as a key piece off the bench for the 76ers for the rest of the season. With Jonathan Simmons, who was traded from the Magic on Thursday, still unavailable to play, Philadelphia could be in need of Ennis' services given their questionable wing depth following the multiple transactions over the last two days. Expect Ennis' status to be confirmed once tip-off draws closer.