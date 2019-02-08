76ers' James Ennis: Could make Sixers debut Friday
Ennis may be available for Friday's game against the 76ers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Ennis was traded to Philadelphia on Thursday and should serve as a key piece off the bench for the 76ers for the rest of the season. With Jonathan Simmons, who was traded from the Magic on Thursday, still unavailable to play, Philadelphia could be in need of Ennis' services given their questionable wing depth following the multiple transactions over the last two days. Expect Ennis' status to be confirmed once tip-off draws closer.
More News
-
76ers' James Ennis: Headed to Philadelphia•
-
Rockets' James Ennis: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
Rockets' James Ennis: Posts 13 points, four steals in win•
-
Rockets' James Ennis: Productive in spot start•
-
Rockets' James Ennis: Starting Saturday•
-
Rockets' James Ennis: Swipes four steals in Monday's loss•
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...