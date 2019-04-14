Ennis (quad) is considered doubtful for Game 2 against the Nets on Monday.

Ennis has missed the last five matchups due to a quad bruise, and his return for the second game of the postseason appears unlikely at this point. Assuming he's officially ruled out closer to tipoff, Zhaire Smith and Jonathon Simmons would continue to see more playing time.

