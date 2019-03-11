76ers' James Ennis: Expected to start Tuesday
Ennis is expected to start Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers in place of the resting Jimmy Butler, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Ennis averaged 16 minutes over the 76ers' last three games after playing sparingly in the team's eight contests, and there's a chance he could see even more run in Tuesday's contest with Butler out. Ennis has averaged 4.3 points and 3.0 rebounds over 13 minutes in the nine games he has appeared in since joining the 76ers.
