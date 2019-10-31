Ennis compiled eight points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes of action in the 76ers' 117-95 win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Ennis produced his highest rebounding total along with his second highest scoring output of the season in a game that was overshadowed by a skirmish between Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid. While the forward's production was relatively substantial, his fantasy upside is limited considering he shares the same spot in the rotation with prized rookie Matisse Thybulle.