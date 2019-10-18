Ennis (calf) will be available to play in Friday's game against the Wizards, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Ennis missed the last game and a half due to a calf injury, but he'll at the very least suit up for Friday's preseason finale. If Ennis does get into Friday's game, it likely will be on a limited basis in order to ensure his health for the start of the regular season.