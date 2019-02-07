76ers' James Ennis: Headed to Philadelphia
Ennis was traded to the 76ers on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
While Ennis was expected to play a prominent role in Houston this season following the departure of Trevor Ariza via free agency, it never worked out for the swingman, and he will now be shipped to what should be a much better situation in Philadelphia. The Tobias Harris trade that went down Wednesday depleted the 76ers of some quality depth on the wing, so Ennis should be in line for a consistent role off the bench behind both Harris and Jimmy Butler. The Rockets' compensation for trading Ennis away will be the right to swap a second-round pick with the 76ers in 2021.
