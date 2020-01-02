76ers' James Ennis III: Dealing with stomach bug
Ennis didn't participate in Thursday's practice due to a stomach ailment, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Ennis will look to overcome the gastrointestinal illness before Friday's 8 p.m. ET tipoff with the Rockets arrives. Expect the 76ers to provide an update on Ennis' condition after their morning shootaround Friday.
