76ers' James Ennis III: Healthy scratch versus Pacers
Ennis (coach's decision) didn't see the floor during Monday's 101-95 loss to the Pacers.
Ennis remained on the bench for the entirety of this one while Matisse Thybulle and Furkan Korkmaz combined to log 51 minutes. Ennis had appeared in 39 of 40 games to begin the campaign, missing one game earlier this month due to an illness, so it was somewhat surprising that his number wasn't called at all. Even at his best, Ennis is a modest contributor and veteran role player who's not a viable fantasy option beyond deeper leagues.
