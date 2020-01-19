76ers' James Ennis III: Logs 11 minutes
Ennis amassed six points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one steal in 11 minutes during Saturday's 90-87 win over the Knicks.
Ennis has received double-digit minutes in three straight games, this after receiving his first DNP-Coach's Decision during Monday's matchup versus the Pacers. Still, Matisse Thybulle and Furkan Korkmaz seem to have leapfrogged Ennis in the wing rotation, so the 29-year-old veteran can likely be avoided in most leagues.
