Ennis (illness) doesn't appear on the 76ers' injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Thunder.

Ennis only missed one game with the illness, so he shouldn't face any restrictions in his return to action Monday. Before succumbing to the ailment, Ennis had averaged 5.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 18.2 minutes per game off the bench over his previous 10 appearances.