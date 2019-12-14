76ers' James Ennis III: Scores 10 in 15 minutes
Ennis posted 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one block in 15 minutes during Friday's 116-109 win over the Pelicans.
Ennis turned in a solid stat line despite being whistled for five fouls in fairly limited minutes. Rookie wing Matisse Thybulle seems to have leapfrogged Ennis in the rotation, but the 29-year-old veteran has been a pretty dependable option off the bench for the 76ers. Nevertheless, he's best reserved for use in deeper leagues.
