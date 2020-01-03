76ers' James Ennis III: Unavailable Friday
Ennis (illness) was ruled out for Friday's game versus the Rockets, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The 29-year-old was considered doubtful due to the stomach illness, so it's no real surprise he won't be suiting up in Hoston. Ennis is averaging 6.7 points and 3.5 rebounds in 17.7 minutes this season, but the 76ers will have to look elsewhere off the bench Friday.
